Apg Asset Management Us Trimmed Holding in Regency Ctrs (REG) by $141.69 Million; Shaker Investments Has Increased Its Stake in Healthequity (HQY) by $481,000

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 2.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.34 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.42M, down from 5.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $69.41. About 424,528 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 15.86% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 76.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $63.24. About 1.60 million shares traded or 67.40% up from the average. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Three Charts Dispel the â€œPrice Improvementâ€ Myth – Nasdaq” on November 02, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Regency Centers’ (REG) Q1 FFO & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RENAULT : 2018 Registration Document (French version) availability – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Regency Centers (REG) Acquires Retail Space at The Pruneyard – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “China woos overseas bond buyers – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.96 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.93 per share. REG’s profit will be $160.81 million for 18.08 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Regency Centers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap holds 79,689 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Conning owns 4,221 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 242 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com holds 0% or 10 shares. 114,535 were reported by Capital Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 966,287 shares. Honeywell Interest Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 60,649 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.12% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.06% stake. Bp Public Limited stated it has 20,000 shares. Weiss Multi has 890,000 shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 12,357 shares. 16,720 are owned by Somerset. 935,565 were reported by Heitman Real Securities Limited Liability Com.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 2.15 million shares to 8.99M shares, valued at $1.07B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 1.91M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 5,246 shares to 31,127 shares, valued at $5.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 16,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,938 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).