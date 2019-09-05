Apg Asset Management Us Stake In Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Was Lifted; Prince Street Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Yandex N V (YNDX) by $2.56 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 75,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 436,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99M, down from 511,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.06. About 840,263 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 2.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 8.99 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 billion, up from 6.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $126.05. About 296,976 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.35% stake. 2,615 are held by Tompkins Financial. Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America reported 191,388 shares stake. Patten Group invested 0.11% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.03% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 21,250 shares. Sun Life Fincl invested 0.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 195,866 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 37,440 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation reported 58 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.05% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 17,049 shares. Kistler stated it has 91 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utd Serv Automobile Association invested in 0.02% or 71,568 shares. Davis Selected Advisers reported 151,260 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.2% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 85,205 shares.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 520,840 shares to 6.70M shares, valued at $1.22B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 111,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT).

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Digital Realty: Attractive Valuation In Growing Industry – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How We Evaluate Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Digital Realty Expands IBM Cloud’s Direct Link Reach and Capabilities in Sydney – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Yandex Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Yandex (YNDX) Down 6.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “YANDEX AND NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE ANNOUNCE MULTIYEAR EXCLUSIVE MULTIMEDIA AGREEMENT TO BROADCAST NHL GAMES IN RUSSIA – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Yandex Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 06, 2019.