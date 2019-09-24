Apg Asset Management Us Position in Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Has Boosted by $36.62 Million as Market Value Declined; Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (CY) Shareholder Kopp Investment Advisors Cut Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (CY) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 67,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 248,494 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53 million, down from 315,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. About 3.26 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 313,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 9.30 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 billion, up from 8.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $126.31. About 1.89M shares traded or 69.25% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cypress (CY) Down 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 3, 2019 : CY, QQQ, AMD, NOK, TEVA, TVIX, CNC, TLT, TQQQ, NIO, WPX, BAC – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cypress Semiconductor Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – FXL, I, OKTA, CY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.63M for 24.29 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company accumulated 33,636 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clear Street Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 81 shares. Robertson Opportunity Limited Liability Company has invested 5.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.01% or 1.84 million shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr owns 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 72,909 shares. Omni Prns Llp invested in 3.77 million shares or 4.42% of the stock. Etrade Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 52,080 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 96,854 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0.01% or 2.81M shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 579,656 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement reported 265,587 shares stake. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Wealthcare Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 593,674 are held by Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Com.

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Investment ‘Trifecta’ Could Send Digital Realty Trust Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Digital Realty Trust: A Technology Stock Every Dividend Investor Must Buy – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 664,000 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $62.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 107,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 901,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank accumulated 165,284 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.16% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 34,692 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund accumulated 0.1% or 4,344 shares. Moreover, Auxier Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 1,595 shares. Intact Inc stated it has 0.18% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 32,764 shares. Brookfield Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 941,576 shares. Nomura holds 0.02% or 30,480 shares. Verity & Verity Limited owns 2,255 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Advisor Limited Company holds 0.03% or 2,433 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited holds 0.12% or 23,253 shares. Capital Guardian Co holds 18,932 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Ltd has 0.09% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 88,322 shares.