Apg Asset Management Us Lowered Store Cap (STOR) Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Holder Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Raised Its Stake

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 766,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 3.05 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.11M, down from 3.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 1.44M shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $135.86. About 4.81M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) by 210,000 shares to 5.56 million shares, valued at $54.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Call by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 825,000 shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $92.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 540,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. STOR’s profit will be $115.55 million for 18.85 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% negative EPS growth.