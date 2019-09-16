Apg Asset Management Us Lowered Its Realty Income (O) Stake by $18.90 Million as Stock Declined; Scott & Selber Has Upped Position in Sysco (SYY)

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 278,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 2.77 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.77M, down from 3.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.75. About 560,289 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 32,077 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, up from 14,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $77.6. About 1.30M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Management Gru Lp reported 149,306 shares. Blackrock reported 31.13 million shares stake. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 628 shares stake. Vanguard Grp holds 44.41 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. California-based Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Raymond James Na has 0.41% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 104,692 shares. Wendell David Associate invested in 0.87% or 81,676 shares. Northstar Asset Ltd has 8,700 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Com has invested 0.17% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Adirondack Trust reported 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Acg Wealth has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.87 million shares. Dowling & Yahnke Llc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.46% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Vigilant Mngmt invested 0.19% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13 million for 22.21 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 475,874 shares. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insurance Co has 0.27% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 31,097 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 139,753 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Usa Portformulas has 0.99% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 50.39M were accumulated by Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated. Cetera accumulated 21,407 shares. Eagle Asset Inc accumulated 44,369 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bb&T Corp holds 36,747 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 3,550 shares. Campbell Com Invest Adviser Lc owns 7,283 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System reported 126,454 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.08% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Moreover, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America has 1.63% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Moreover, Bessemer Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 413 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).