Apg Asset Management Us Lowered Holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA) by $41.90 Million; First Merchants Has Boosted Holding in Nextera Energy Com (NEE)

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 384,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 2.76M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301.97M, down from 3.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $124.21. About 603,774 shares traded or 12.87% up from the average. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mid-America Apartments $400m WNG 10Y; IPT +150 Area; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q FFO $1.44/Shr; 18/04/2018 – SHIRE PLC SHP.L – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB; 05/04/2018 – ARADIGM REPORTS EMA HAS COMPLETED VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show; 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: University of `Maa’ deploys heard of therapy goats; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU)

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 2,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 13,648 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 11,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 2.62M shares traded or 54.29% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy

More notable recent Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mid America Apartment Communities (MAA) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mid-America Apartment prices $250M add-on notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “MAA move generates interest in Germantown office tower – Memphis Business Journal” on October 26, 2016. More interesting news about Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MAA Reports Second Quarter Results – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-America Apartment Communities: A Leader In The Real Estate Space – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

