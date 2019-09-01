Apg Asset Management Us Lifted Stake in Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) by $24.43 Million as Shares Rose; As Hcp (HCP) Market Valuation Rose, Cambridge Trust Company Upped Holding

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 133.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 698,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72 million, up from 522,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 372,573 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 21,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 275,890 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64 million, up from 254,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.71. About 2.42 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 03/05/2018 – HCP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.77 TO $1.83, EST. $1.79; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 795,250 shares to 2.01M shares, valued at $62.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 2.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold REXR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.26 million shares or 6.86% more from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.37M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. D E Shaw Com Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 269,465 shares. Axiom Intl Limited Liability De owns 125,980 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,819 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Lc holds 0.01% or 729,195 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.09% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Phocas Fin holds 495,690 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 0.08% or 197,700 shares. Eagle Asset, a Florida-based fund reported 512,276 shares. Grs Advisors Limited Liability owns 253,113 shares for 5.32% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). 4.30 million are held by Pggm Invests. Amp stated it has 1.40 million shares. Victory Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,456 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

More notable recent Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jefferies gets bullish on real estate – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s (NYSE:REXR) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,343 shares to 483,598 shares, valued at $57.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 8,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,022 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 27,196 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 0.12% or 3.06 million shares. The New York-based Cibc World Mkts Corporation has invested 0.02% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Norinchukin Comml Bank The has invested 0.04% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Aviva Public Ltd Limited Liability Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 225,708 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.16% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 282,773 shares. Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership owns 900,089 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. 21,893 were accumulated by Huntington Bank & Trust. Oakbrook Invests Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 21,550 shares. Gru reported 177,563 shares. Kistler has 274 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tompkins Corporation has 400 shares. The New York-based Prelude Capital Ltd has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HCP Inc. Offers Expensive But Long-Term Investment Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HCP, Inc.: Time To Sell – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “HCP, Inc. is a Way to Play Real Estate and Healthcare – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.