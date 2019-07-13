Apg Asset Management Us Lifted Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Stake By $24.43 Million; Information Services Group (III)’s Sentiment Is 1.23

Information Services Group Inc (III) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 32 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 26 sold and reduced stock positions in Information Services Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 21.08 million shares, down from 21.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Information Services Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 18 Increased: 21 New Position: 11.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) stake by 133.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Us Inc acquired 698,074 shares as Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR)’s stock rose 8.85%. The Apg Asset Management Us Inc holds 1.22 million shares with $43.72 million value, up from 522,926 last quarter. Rexford Indl Rlty Inc now has $4.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 650,159 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 19.57% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.14% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.93. About 14,731 shares traded. Information Services Group, Inc. (III) has declined 23.23% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical III News: 09/05/2018 – Info Services Group 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 07/03/2018 ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 11/05/2018 – ISG Expert to Discuss Machine Learning on May 15 CFO Magazine Webcast; 19/04/2018 – ISG Recognizes Digital Transformation Leaders in New Book; 20/03/2018 – ISG Publishes First Digital Annual Review for Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – ISG lndex™: Digital Drives Global Sourcing Market to New Heights in First Quarter; 26/04/2018 – ISG Event Explores Digital Future of Work; 15/03/2018 – ISG to Publish 25 Best Examples of Digital Transformation; 30/05/2018 – John Hancock, ISG to Discuss Insurer’s RPA Success at Automation Anywhere Conference

Private Capital Management Llc holds 2.58% of its portfolio in Information Services Group, Inc. for 4.57 million shares. Thb Asset Management owns 1.46 million shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 0.7% invested in the company for 497,541 shares. The Minnesota-based Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.3% in the stock. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 203,209 shares.

Analysts await Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. III’s profit will be $1.87M for 18.31 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Information Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -500.00% EPS growth.

Information Services Group, Inc. provides technology insights, market intelligence, and advisory services in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $137.12 million. The firm offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and activities design; change management; market intelligence; and technology research and analysis. It has a 24.42 P/E ratio. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) stake by 536,780 shares to 2.69M valued at $539.96 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vereit Inc stake by 2.25M shares and now owns 8.63 million shares. Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) was reduced too.

