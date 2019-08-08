Apg Asset Management Us Lifted Its Holding in Ventas (VTR) by $10.98 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cypress Funds Holds Position in Facebook (FB)

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 174,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 17.54 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 billion, up from 17.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.78B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.87. About 3.21M shares traded or 39.59% up from the average. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.15. About 740,869 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – JUDGE AT A UK HIGH COURT HAS GRANTED APPLICATION BY INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE FOR WARRANT TO SEARCH LONDON OFFICES OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – SKY NEWS; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN 2015, LEARNED THAT KOGAN HAD SHARED DATA FROM HIS APP WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 22/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK SAYS BRAND SAFETY, DATA SECURITY ARE IMPORTANT TO US – HANDELSBLATT; 25/04/2018 – Facebook-owned WhatsApp raises minimum age in Europe to 16 ahead of massive data law change; 13/03/2018 – German antitrust head plans third digital market investigation; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 29/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Facebook to commercially launch WhatsApp payment service in India next week – report; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Barraged With Questions by Europe Lawmakers; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Outlines Steps to Protect User Data (Video); 08/05/2018 – Facebook has to take privacy more seriously, so it created a new team focused on building privacy products

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $5.00 million activity. Probst Robert F also sold $633,096 worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Reinhart Prtn has 1.62% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 19,636 shares. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.04% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Stifel Fin reported 0.19% stake. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Com has invested 0.2% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 25,464 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Us Inc invested in 8.2% or 17.54M shares. Adage Prns Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co owns 446,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Dallas Secs Inc invested in 0.22% or 4,863 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md accumulated 3.32 million shares. Regent Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 4,156 shares. Rmb Management Limited Liability owns 40,907 shares. Davenport And Llc accumulated 23,241 shares. Df Dent invested in 0.03% or 20,324 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 766,000 shares to 3.05M shares, valued at $102.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 143,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc.

