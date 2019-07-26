Apg Asset Management Us Lifted Its Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Stake by $255.77 Million; Armistice Capital Has Boosted Its Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Position by $700,000 as Share Value Rose

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 2.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.99 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07B, up from 6.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $111.46. About 898,564 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75 million, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.88. About 1.04M shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 6.63% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMISSION OF NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 09/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) fo; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Submission Is Supported by Positive Results From Two Phase 3 Studies; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRDAPSE PDUFA DATE NOV. 28; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $80,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold CPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Grp Incorporated stated it has 61,509 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 76,194 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Deutsche National Bank Ag invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Jpmorgan Chase Commerce owns 938,476 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 459,751 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 112,568 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Opaleye owns 1.83M shares for 2.58% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Sei holds 112,169 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Moreover, Eam Investors Lc has 0.62% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 498,844 shares.

More notable recent Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Popping Today – Motley Fool” on March 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “All Eyes On Biotech M&A – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Monday, May 13th, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Firdapse® (amifampridine) New Drug Application Continues Under Review – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 128,000 shares to 372,000 shares, valued at $35.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Management Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0% stake. Raymond James Na owns 8,280 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Buckingham Cap holds 34,281 shares. Driehaus Management Limited holds 0.06% or 13,000 shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Limited Liability Corp has 0.44% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 550,155 shares. Loudon Invest Mngmt Limited holds 5,915 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 346 shares. Wade G W And has 2,285 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 71,312 were reported by Proshare Advisors Limited Liability. 3,551 are held by Conning Inc. Arrow holds 0.01% or 380 shares in its portfolio. 243,547 are owned by Amp Capital Investors Ltd.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $44,052 activity.

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Digital Realty Appoints Senior Sales Executive for Western Europe – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Broadcom, Cognizant, Digital Realty, Murphy Oil, RealReal, Snap, Sproutâ€™s, Twitter and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Business Growth Power Digital Realty Trust’s (NYSE:DLR) Share Price Gain of 105%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Philip Morris International: A Dividend Increase Is Expected In September – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 2.25M shares to 8.63 million shares, valued at $72.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 766,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.05M shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).