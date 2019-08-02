Apg Asset Management Us Holds Stake in Ventas (VTR); Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) Position Maintained by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 535,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 2.27 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.30 million, up from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $116.41. About 10.15M shares traded or 40.49% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 174,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 17.54M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12B, up from 17.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $68.81. About 1.57M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR)

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $253.20 million activity. Jejurikar Shailesh sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million. Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M worth of stock or 22,264 shares. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (NYSE:MMC) by 3,439 shares to 66,887 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc Com (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,792 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp Com (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 1.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 317 were reported by Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc. Tocqueville Asset Lp owns 494,946 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Greatmark Prtnrs Incorporated holds 0.35% or 10,674 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 12.72 million shares. Focused Wealth reported 5,445 shares. Cadence Management holds 55,422 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Howland Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.39% or 164,151 shares. First Bank Sioux Falls stated it has 5,689 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management owns 2.11% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 135,649 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp has 85,856 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs stated it has 51,684 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. One Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 32,918 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl reported 1.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 49,736 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loudon Inv Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.23% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Raymond James And Associates invested 0.14% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Destination Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 928 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 3,750 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.03% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 36,715 shares. 179,172 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Ltd. Charter Co accumulated 0.09% or 12,251 shares. Webster National Bank N A owns 156 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company owns 1.18M shares. 728,712 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Comm Can. Apriem Advsr accumulated 0.1% or 5,974 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Flippin Bruce And Porter accumulated 1.13% or 99,103 shares. 594,740 were accumulated by Prudential Financial. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 271 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $5.00 million activity. The insider CAFARO DEBRA A sold $4.36 million.