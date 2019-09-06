Apg Asset Management Us Holds Stake in Ventas (VTR); Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Capstone Financial Advisors Has Upped Stake

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1597.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 143,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 152,784 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $220.43. About 1.18M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 17/03/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: Trump’s NLRB general counsel is racing to railroad workers to agree to settlement in time to avert; 16/03/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 13/03/2018 – Worker Exodus Builds at McDonald’s as Mobile App Sows Confusion; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches upside down in ‘celebration of women’ – and people are freaking out

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 174,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 17.54M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12B, up from 17.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 864,170 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (REET) by 51,525 shares to 216,441 shares, valued at $5.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IGF) by 102,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,443 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 132,479 shares. Ledyard Bancshares invested in 0.15% or 5,836 shares. Victory Incorporated has 41,392 shares. Bridges Investment reported 69,457 shares. Sfmg Ltd has 0.03% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,067 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 0.46% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Columbia Asset Management reported 1.91% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Capital Limited Ca owns 0.07% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,584 shares. 33,454 were reported by Stock Yards National Bank & Trust Tru. John G Ullman And Assoc reported 0.05% stake. Texas Yale Capital, Florida-based fund reported 28,226 shares. 1,737 are held by Cim Llc. 7,003 are held by Fincl Advisory Serv. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc holds 0.54% or 20,325 shares. 1.06 million were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 2.25M shares to 8.63 million shares, valued at $72.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 160,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fincl Incorporated reported 4,548 shares stake. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp reported 12,650 shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank Trust Com has 0.29% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 47,018 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 3,300 shares. Eqis Capital Management invested in 10,568 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 40,833 shares. Cutter & Commerce Brokerage reported 0.91% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 25,464 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 18,800 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 146,925 shares. 3,155 were reported by Suncoast Equity Mgmt. Pinebridge Invests Lp invested in 0% or 1,900 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk, a Japan-based fund reported 307,199 shares. Advisory Serv Lc has invested 0.04% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). A D Beadell Counsel has 15,523 shares.