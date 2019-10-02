Apg Asset Management Us Holds Stake in Digital Rlty Tr (DLR); As Borgwarner (BWA) Shares Declined, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Increased Its Holding by $3.82 Million

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 93,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 818,772 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.37M, up from 725,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $34.44. About 824,750 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 313,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 9.30M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10B, up from 8.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $127. About 810,693 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cipher Cap Lp holds 0.1% or 28,089 shares in its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Management Lc reported 5,011 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 383,121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs reported 0.07% stake. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 29,560 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Anchor Bolt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.29% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 268,948 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Hm Payson & accumulated 46,333 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has invested 1.98% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc holds 3,767 shares. Nomura has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Swiss Bancorp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 677,802 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability Company has 71,215 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 220,818 shares.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73M and $842.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 81,712 shares to 269,122 shares, valued at $29.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 192,700 shares to 17.34 million shares, valued at $1.19B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 429,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Group Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 21,462 shares. Grassi Invest Mngmt has invested 1.3% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Redmond Asset Management Llc stated it has 0.25% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Hightower Advisors reported 0.08% stake. Ing Groep Nv has 0.02% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 8,652 shares. Connors Investor Ser holds 85,337 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Llc stated it has 88,843 shares. Fenimore Asset Management has 212,258 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.06% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 65,742 shares. 2.56 million are owned by Morgan Stanley. 125,000 were reported by Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Lc reported 168,977 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc has 5,560 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 6,316 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

