Apg Asset Management Us Holding in Extra Space Storage (EXR) Increased by $83.47 Million; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Raised Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) by $4.42 Million

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.87M, up from 925,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Company In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $32.76. About 996,129 shares traded or 30.41% up from the average. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric Inpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Elysium, stable outlook; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 08/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: Acadia Healthcare $477.3m TLB-1, $921.1m TLB-2; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports First Quarter Revenue of $742.2 Million, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 22/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHC); 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.58-Adj EPS $2.62; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors (ACHC); 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 61.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 787,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.94 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $115.98. About 1.07 million shares traded or 30.12% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c

Since September 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $530,660 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold ACHC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 98.51 million shares or 3.50% less from 102.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 47,279 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 32,818 shares. Dupont Management Corporation has 7,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Com stated it has 13,980 shares. Farmers Financial Bank holds 57 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). 60,199 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Kings Point Cap stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 4,340 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 142,723 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 1.00M shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 16,300 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 475,957 shares.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 32,129 shares to 505,371 shares, valued at $51.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Odonate Therapeutics Inc by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

