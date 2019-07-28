Apg Asset Management Us Has Upped Its Cyrusone (CONE) Holding by $28.08 Million; Stock Rose; As Newell Brands (NWL) Share Price Declined, Veritable LP Has Trimmed by $414,765 Its Stake

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 44.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 540,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.67 million, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 1.60M shares traded or 88.03% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 70.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 27,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,349 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174,000, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 5.22M shares traded or 5.91% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 CORE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE FLAT TO DOWN LOW-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Investor to Avoid Proxy Battle; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 55% Reduction in Distribution Centers; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FORMER NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N DIRECTOR MARTIN FRANKLIN SAYS J2 ACQUISITION LTD JTWO.L COULD BID FOR NEWELL ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Fifth director leaves Newell’s board as proxy fight heats up; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – CONTINUE TO BELIEVE NEWELL IS “SUBSTANTIALLY UNDERVALUED” & SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES EXIST TO CREATE “SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER VALUE”; 17/04/2018 – Bill Ackman says Newell made ‘deal with the devil’ in Icahn agreement; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Has Increased Newell Brands Stake; 31/05/2018 – NZ WINDFARMS LTD NWF.NZ – CHAIRMAN KERR-NEWELL IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHAIRMAN

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $299,337 activity. KLAYKO MICHAEL bought $99,901 worth of stock or 1,955 shares.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 584,500 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $64.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 520,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.70M shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Voya Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Advisory Networks Ltd Llc accumulated 267 shares or 0% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc owns 4,807 shares. 500 are held by Endurance Wealth. Fca Tx owns 5,200 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 42,263 shares. Moreover, First Republic Investment Management has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Nordea reported 203,652 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc stated it has 37,728 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 19,269 shares stake. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0.03% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). American Assets Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 71,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 165,587 shares. State Street Corporation has 4.06 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street accumulated 19.08 million shares. Amica Mutual Company owns 16,087 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 834,326 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. 120 are held by Dubuque Comml Bank Trust. Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department holds 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 21 shares. Moreover, Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability Company has 0.51% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 28,162 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Symons Cap Mgmt Inc holds 3.5% or 529,745 shares in its portfolio. 16,031 are owned by Fuller Thaler Asset. 13D Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 566,013 shares. Endurance Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 129 shares. Moors Cabot Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).