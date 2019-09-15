Apg Asset Management Us Has Upped Holding in Extra Space Storage (EXR) by $83.47 Million as Stock Price Rose; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) Has Upped by $403,506

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 102,459 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.89M, up from 100,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.74M shares traded or 6.58% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 61.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 787,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.94M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116.12. About 1.01M shares traded or 24.95% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86

