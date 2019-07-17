Apg Asset Management Us Has Trimmed Its Regency Ctrs (REG) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Fir Tree Stake in Intelsat S A (I) Increased by $3.50 Million

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 233,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.52M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock increased 4.46% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 1.45 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 2.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.34M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.42M, down from 5.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $67.23. About 694,637 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 15.86% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG)

Analysts await Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.93 per share. REG’s profit will be $160.81M for 17.51 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Regency Centers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.04% negative EPS growth.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 9.16 million shares to 17.58 million shares, valued at $325.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 4.14 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).