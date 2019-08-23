Apg Asset Management Us Has Trimmed Equity Residential (EQR) Holding by $32.78 Million; Market Value Rose; Eam Investors Stake in Veracyte (VCYT) Decreased as Shares Rose

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 29,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 196,593 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 225,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 149,268 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 437,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 14.62M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 billion, down from 15.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $83.51. About 1.27M shares traded or 2.64% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitae Corporation by 50,136 shares to 157,354 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Veracyte prices stock offering at $23.25 – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Veracyte (VCYT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Veracyte (VCYT) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New operating chief at Veracyte – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 540,000 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $91.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.