Apg Asset Management Us Has Raised Extra Space Storage (EXR) Stake By $83.47 Million; PETRA DIAMONDS LTD ORDINARY SHARES BERM (PDMDF) SI Decreased By 38.94%

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) stake by 61.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Us Inc acquired 787,468 shares as Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)’s stock rose 6.04%. The Apg Asset Management Us Inc holds 2.07 million shares with $219.94M value, up from 1.29M last quarter. Extra Space Storage Inc now has $15.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $117.23. About 268,401 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c

PETRA DIAMONDS LTD ORDINARY SHARES BERM (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) had a decrease of 38.94% in short interest. PDMDF’s SI was 110,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 38.94% from 181,300 shares previously. It closed at $0.19 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 1.29 million shares. American Serv reported 2,720 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon reported 1.33 million shares. Westwood Gru reported 10,040 shares. Putnam Investments Llc holds 7,246 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.18% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Fca Corporation Tx reported 2,500 shares. 30,548 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Ls Ltd Liability accumulated 13,375 shares. Susquehanna Intl Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 6,542 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 64,848 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma holds 958,663 shares. Bell Bankshares owns 30,382 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Css Limited Com Il reported 1,200 shares.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc stake by 228,000 shares to 1.77M valued at $36.99M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Invitation Homes Inc stake by 1.75 million shares and now owns 16.47 million shares. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Extra Space Storage has $13100 highest and $10500 lowest target. $121.25’s average target is 3.43% above currents $117.23 stock price. Extra Space Storage had 5 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 22 with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained the shares of EXR in report on Wednesday, September 11 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight” on Monday, September 16.

