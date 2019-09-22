Apg Asset Management Us Has Lifted Position in Extra Space Storage (EXR) by $83.47 Million; Tig Advisors Has Lifted Its Sprint (S) Stake

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 105.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 1.79M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 3.48M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.89 million, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.58. About 12.57M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 21/05/2018 – Boost Mobile Founder Wants T-Mobile, Sprint to Divest Prepaids; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players; 28/04/2018 – Update: T-Mobile CEO John Legere will likely run combined company after Sprint deal, which will have dual headquarters in Washington and Kansas City; 14/05/2018 – SPRINT, SPRINT COMMUNICATIONS: SUCCESSFUL CONSENT SOLICITATIONS; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR: SoftBank Rtgs Pressure Stays If Sprint, T-Mobile Merge; 10/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after source says Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile Turns to Corey Lewandowski for Sprint Merger: DealBook Briefing

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 61.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 787,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.94M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $115.98. About 1.72M shares traded or 113.13% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Limited Partnership invested in 13.10 million shares. Jnba Finance Advisors has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 21,752 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc owns 135 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) or 1,000 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 17.23M shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Service Group reported 37,878 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). 75 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 24,012 shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3.09% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 40,000 shares. Fincl Architects Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 192,700 shares to 17.34 million shares, valued at $1.19 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 429,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62M shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).