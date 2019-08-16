Apg Asset Management Us Has Lifted By $86.05 Million Its Udr (UDR) Stake; Waterfront Capital Partners Has Cut By $6.04 Million Its Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Holding

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) stake by 21.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 91,560 shares as Interxion Holding N.V (INXN)’s stock rose 8.50%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 325,000 shares with $21.69 million value, down from 416,560 last quarter. Interxion Holding N.V now has $6.04B valuation. The stock increased 3.30% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $78.96. About 238,539 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased Udr Inc (UDR) stake by 168.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Us Inc acquired 1.91 million shares as Udr Inc (UDR)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Apg Asset Management Us Inc holds 3.05 million shares with $138.59M value, up from 1.14M last quarter. Udr Inc now has $13.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $47.17. About 548,037 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q FFO 47c/Shr-FFO 49c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 17/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk Corporation invested in 0% or 155,561 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 0.03% or 54,607 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.09% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.04% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Td Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 174,383 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 31,286 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.04% or 96,153 shares. Duncker Streett And owns 2,480 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund reported 5,480 shares. Cibc World Markets Corp holds 0.01% or 36,497 shares. Smithfield Trust Company reported 90 shares. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department reported 864 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership reported 528,450 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests reported 128 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering UDR (NYSE:UDR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. UDR has $5200 highest and $39 lowest target. $46.40’s average target is -1.63% below currents $47.17 stock price. UDR had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, March 11. BMO Capital Markets maintained UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) rating on Monday, March 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $49 target. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $4700 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. Barclays Capital maintained UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) rating on Monday, March 25. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $45 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 13 by Mizuho.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1,004 activity. 22 shares were bought by KLINGBEIL JAMES D, worth $1,004 on Wednesday, June 5.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) stake by 584,500 shares to 1.53M valued at $64.47 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Park Hotels Resorts Inc stake by 795,250 shares and now owns 2.01M shares. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Interxion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Interxion Holding NV has $8100 highest and $69 lowest target. $75.75’s average target is -4.07% below currents $78.96 stock price. Interxion Holding NV had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, May 16. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $74 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 14. Oppenheimer maintained InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $73 target.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 100,000 shares to 500,000 valued at $14.21 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) stake by 519,913 shares and now owns 998,072 shares. Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) was raised too.