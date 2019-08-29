Apg Asset Management Us Has Increased Prologis (PLD) Stake; Last Week Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tesco PLC has GBX 315 highest and GBX 275 lowest target. GBX 290’s average target is 32.36% above currents GBX 219.1 stock price. Tesco PLC had 32 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 14 by Goldman Sachs. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 295 target in Thursday, May 30 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and GBX 285 target. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy”. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 12 report. The stock of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 7. See Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) latest ratings:

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 16.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Us Inc acquired 3.50 million shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 3.88%. The Apg Asset Management Us Inc holds 24.91 million shares with $1.79B value, up from 21.41 million last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $52.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $83.44. About 294,375 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company has market cap of 21.46 billion GBP. The firm also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has a 16.11 P/E ratio. It has activities in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold Tesco PLC shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Mngmt holds 0.02% or 22,573 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 11,890 shares. National Pension reported 3,450 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 963,323 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chilton Invest Ltd Llc accumulated 128,044 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Amp Cap Ltd holds 167,688 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 34,952 shares. The Oregon-based Jensen Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 44,221 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO). Stephens Ar holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) for 37,580 shares. 89,295 are owned by Cookson Peirce And Com. Harvest Strategies Lc has invested 5.43% in Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO). Stevens Mngmt Lp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO). Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0.02% in Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) or 228,060 shares.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) stake by 1.09 million shares to 2.79 million valued at $54.31 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) stake by 437,000 shares and now owns 14.62 million shares. Vereit Inc was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis has $8900 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.67’s average target is -2.12% below currents $83.44 stock price. Prologis had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. SunTrust maintained Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Buy” rating.