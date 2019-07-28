Apg Asset Management Us Has Increased Kimco Rlty (KIM) Holding by $164.93 Million as Market Value Rose; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stock Declined While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Cut Stake by $32.61 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 55.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 336,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 264,854 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.72 million, down from 601,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $108.27. About 3.30 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 19/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK PRESENTS PHASE 2 DATA ON SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 108.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 9.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 17.58M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325.19 million, up from 8.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 3.39 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 26.82% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.39% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q AFFO/SHR 37C, EST. 36C; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Net $144.1M; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $128.99 million activity. 426 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares with value of $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L. Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000 worth of stock or 4,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Com accumulated 73,040 shares. Smithfield Trust Com owns 7,277 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Prelude Management Lc holds 0% or 468 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 52,187 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Montag A And Assoc reported 61,908 shares. Patten Group Inc has 1,700 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 72,608 shares stake. Westpac accumulated 138,406 shares. Shell Asset Management owns 147,208 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Donaldson Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.06% or 5,414 shares. Oppenheimer & has invested 0.21% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Gulf Intl National Bank (Uk) invested in 0.49% or 215,531 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc invested 0.19% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Appleton Prtn Ma has 5,094 shares. Bender Robert Assoc accumulated 5,693 shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 21,236 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $163.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 45,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 2.11M shares to 3.34M shares, valued at $225.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 384,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company owns 14,834 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Schroder Invest Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 5,172 shares. Goodman Finance holds 4.06% or 430,546 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp invested in 0% or 2,210 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 13,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Korea Inv accumulated 515,200 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 558 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 16,883 are owned by Tower Cap Ltd (Trc). Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Com owns 56,297 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Eii Capital Mngmt has 0.65% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Alps Advisors Inc holds 0.01% or 43,041 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Cbre Clarion Ltd Liability reported 0.85% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM).