Apg Asset Management Us Has Increased Its Position in Udr (UDR) as Valuation Rose; Yy (YY) Holder All-Stars Investment LTD Trimmed Position by $13.02 Million

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 168.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 1.91 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 3.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.59M, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 825,105 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86 million, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.18. About 358,899 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 143,400 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $83.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 2.11M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). 30,441 were accumulated by Hartford Invest. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.07% or 800,017 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 1.31M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 237,413 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp reported 40,299 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 12,050 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mgmt accumulated 166,453 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 33,739 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.18% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 134,100 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.04% or 56,859 shares. 4,724 were reported by Ameritas Investment Inc. 529,207 are held by Price T Rowe Associate Md. State Common Retirement Fund owns 536,600 shares. Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0.03% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1,004 activity.