Apg Asset Management Us Has Increased Its Cyrusone (CONE) Stake; 1492 Capital Management Raised Its Sm Energy Co (SM) Stake

1492 Capital Management Llc increased Sm Energy Co (SM) stake by 139.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1492 Capital Management Llc acquired 44,107 shares as Sm Energy Co (SM)’s stock declined 34.41%. The 1492 Capital Management Llc holds 75,708 shares with $1.32M value, up from 31,601 last quarter. Sm Energy Co now has $1.11B valuation. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 5.24 million shares traded or 47.66% up from the average. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND ABOUT $1.27B; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM); 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BASED ON FIRST TWO MONTHS OF QUARTER, PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION EXCEEDED PLAN; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased Cyrusone Inc (CONE) stake by 44.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Us Inc acquired 540,000 shares as Cyrusone Inc (CONE)’s stock rose 2.92%. The Apg Asset Management Us Inc holds 1.75 million shares with $91.67M value, up from 1.21M last quarter. Cyrusone Inc now has $7.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $62.13. About 819,059 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Grp invested in 3.47 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Advisors Inc owns 5,709 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,579 are held by San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca). Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.16% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Pnc Ser Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 8,052 shares. 31,000 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Limited. Stifel owns 58,673 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 202,700 shares. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Company owns 0.78% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 45,714 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Lp reported 0.2% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.05% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Nomura Asset Mngmt accumulated 72,876 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.03% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 20,246 shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability invested in 267 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 9 analysts covering CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CyrusOne had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, February 25 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by RBC Capital Markets. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) rating on Thursday, February 21. MUFG Securities Americas Inc has “Buy” rating and $65 target. The stock of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by SunTrust. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2. Raymond James maintained CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) rating on Friday, August 2. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $7200 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $6200 target in Thursday, June 13 report.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CyrusOne (CONE) Tops Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CyrusOne declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) stake by 766,000 shares to 3.05M valued at $102.11M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) stake by 2.11M shares and now owns 3.34 million shares. Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) was reduced too.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $299,337 activity. On Monday, March 11 KLAYKO MICHAEL bought $99,901 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 1,955 shares. Wojtaszek Gary J bought $199,436 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) on Wednesday, February 27.

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 87% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SM Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SM Energy Co (SM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SM Energy Company (SM) CEO Jay Ottoson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering SM Energy (NYSE:SM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. SM Energy had 19 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens reinitiated it with “Overweight” rating and $2000 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, July 1, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 26 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by M Partners. FBR Capital maintained the shares of SM in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. $127,121 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) was bought by Copeland David W on Friday, May 24. On Tuesday, May 7 Ottoson Javan D bought $73,150 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) or 5,000 shares.