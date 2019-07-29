Apg Asset Management Us Has Decreased Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA) Stake by $41.90 Million; Gateway Investment Advisers Decreased Its Encana (ECA) Position by $353,360

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 384,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.76M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301.97M, down from 3.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $119.5. About 173,569 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 23.06% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mid-America Apartments $400m WNG 10Y; IPT +150 Area; 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q FFO/SHR $1.44, EST. $1.46; 09/03/2018 – ARADIGM SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR LINHALIQ EU MARKETING APPROVAL; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee; 12/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Tariff for Mid-America Pipeline Company, LLC; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 28/03/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS BIOMARIN’S MARKETING APPLICATION FOR PEGVALIASE MAA; 14/03/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 50,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,106 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $783,000, down from 158,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $4.075. About 12.69 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 1.14M shares to 4.65M shares, valued at $101.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 540,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

More notable recent Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Superior Business Model Is Paying Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MAA: A REIT To Buy While Housing Slows Down – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mid-America Apartment Communities: A Leader In The Real Estate Space – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mid America Apartment Communities (MAA) Presents At The 2018 Citi Global Property CEO Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 08, 2018.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $184,239 activity.

Analysts await Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, down 1.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.55 per share. MAA’s profit will be $174.42M for 19.53 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Incorporated Lc reported 112,760 shares. Etrade Cap Ltd stated it has 10,455 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv invested in 1.15% or 115,531 shares. Conning, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,860 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 54,240 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Lmr Prns Llp invested in 0.01% or 2,672 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 146,486 shares stake. Montag A & invested in 2,119 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 53,750 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 11,782 shares stake. Grp One Trading LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Forward Management Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 9,500 shares in its portfolio. Washington Trust State Bank has invested 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alberta gas firms propose limiting output in exchange for royalty credits – FP – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Favorite Stocks Trading Under $10 With Massive Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sempra Energy posts statement on Cameron development – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.