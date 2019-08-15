Apg Asset Management Us Has Decreased Equity Residential (EQR) Holding as Shares Rose; Southern Co (SO) Position Held by Associated Banc-Corp

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 8,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 125,596 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, up from 117,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $57.4. About 3.32M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – Southern Power to Sell 33% Interest in Solar Portfolio to Global Atlantic Fincl Group for $1.175 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southern Company’s ‘BBB+’ IDR Following Florida Sale Announcement; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS; 29/03/2018 – 306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm; 11/04/2018 – Alabama Power Dividends Declared

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 437,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 14.62 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 billion, down from 15.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $80.48. About 597,947 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 400,586 shares to 4.85M shares, valued at $138.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 825,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Advisors Lc, Oklahoma-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,618 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.09% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 17,800 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 710,800 shares. Moreover, Eqis Cap Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Mufg Americas Holdg invested in 4,676 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 401,265 are held by Westpac Corp. Natixis has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 19,500 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 70,598 shares. M&R holds 0.04% or 2,500 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company holds 774,619 shares. Quantum Cap Mgmt invested in 3,155 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Equity Residential (EQR) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equity Residential Q2 beats; raises year guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Equity Residential (EQR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Equity Residential Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Residential floats $400M in green bonds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 13.57 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Spinnaker Tru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Susquehanna Interest Group Inc Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd reported 23,266 shares. Stonebridge Cap Limited invested in 0.05% or 5,457 shares. Kistler holds 0.05% or 2,284 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt has invested 0.95% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Alphamark Advsr Limited Com stated it has 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Comerica Bancshares accumulated 0.12% or 275,204 shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na accumulated 0.12% or 8,946 shares. Regal Advsrs Lc reported 0.12% stake. Amer National Registered Advisor holds 0.49% or 17,015 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.14% or 21,176 shares. Patten & Patten Tn reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). D E Shaw & Com Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 10,208 shares to 4,039 shares, valued at $596,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 32,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,317 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity.