Apg Asset Management Us Has Decreased By $9.77 Million Its Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Stake; Gladstone Land (LAND) Sentiment Is 3.19

Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) investors sentiment increased to 3.19 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.88, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 51 funds increased and started new holdings, while 16 cut down and sold their stock positions in Gladstone Land Corp. The funds in our database now have: 11.29 million shares, up from 5.12 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Gladstone Land Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 32 New Position: 19.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) stake by 1.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 69,277 shares as Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE)’s stock rose 3.08%. The Apg Asset Management Us Inc holds 4.42 million shares with $623.89M value, down from 4.49M last quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Eq In now has $17.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $153.11. About 888,752 shares traded or 36.93% up from the average. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents

The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 120,096 shares traded. Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) has declined 1.88% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LAND News: 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates Inv Mgmt Buys 2% Position in Gladstone Land; 08/05/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP QTRLY FFO SHR $0.125; 05/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Anticipates Minimal Impact from Trade Tariffs; 14/03/2018 Gladstone Land Entered Into10-Year, Triple-Net Lease With True Blue Farms; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and Announces Earnings Release and Conferen; 07/05/2018 – Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 26/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Common Stk Offering; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Land Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAND); 02/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 05/04/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP SAYS EXPECTS MINIMAL TO NO IMPACT ON ITS FARMS AND TENANTS FROM “THE DEVELOPING TRADE CONFLICT WITH CHINA”

Bard Associates Inc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Gladstone Land Corporation for 123,050 shares. Foster & Motley Inc owns 289,859 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.33% invested in the company for 343,770 shares. The California-based Diligent Investors Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 23,335 shares.

Analysts await Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.15 per share. LAND’s profit will be $2.50M for 24.77 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Gladstone Land Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Gladstone Land Corporation, an externally-managed agricultural real estate investment trust, owns and leases farmland for independent and corporate farming activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $247.43 million. The firm also owns various farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, buildings for the storage and assembly of boxes for shipping produce, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. It has a 66.8 P/E ratio. As of September 5, 2017, it owned 71 farms covering an area of 61,048 acres in 8 states in the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold ARE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 110.00 million shares or 1.67% more from 108.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Lc stated it has 22,796 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 6,170 shares. 142,505 were accumulated by Franklin Resource. M&T National Bank reported 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Utah Retirement stated it has 0.07% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.43 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Nordea Invest Management Ab invested in 0.09% or 287,179 shares. Huntington Natl Bank has invested 0.03% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Moreover, Bailard has 0.03% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 3,160 shares. Legal General Public Limited Company accumulated 1.18M shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 2,691 shares. 475,929 were reported by Charles Schwab Investment. Norinchukin National Bank The reported 16,947 shares stake.

Among 3 analysts covering Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Alexandria Real Estate has $16200 highest and $136 lowest target. $148.33’s average target is -3.12% below currents $153.11 stock price. Alexandria Real Estate had 6 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 6. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan.

Analysts await Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.75 EPS, up 5.42% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ARE’s profit will be $198.48M for 21.87 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

