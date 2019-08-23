Apg Asset Management Us Has Decreased By $24.55 Million Its Terreno Rlty (TRNO) Holding; Shorts at Tillys (TLYS) Lowered By 35.47%

Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) had a decrease of 35.47% in short interest. TLYS’s SI was 749,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 35.47% from 1.16 million shares previously. With 341,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS)’s short sellers to cover TLYS’s short positions. The SI to Tillys Inc’s float is 3.52%. The stock decreased 6.86% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 131,484 shares traded. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 41.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 1C; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 30/05/2018 – TILLYS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, WHICH INCLUDES E-COMMERCE SALES, INCREASED 0.1% IN TOTAL; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tilly’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TLYS); 17/04/2018 – Baker Tilly Named to Vault Accounting 50 for 9th Straight Year; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 1c-EPS 3c; 12/03/2018 – TILLYS INC – 4TH QUARTER EPS OF $0.23, INCLUDING TAX REFORM CHARGE OF $0.01

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) stake by 27.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 584,500 shares as Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO)’s stock rose 8.99%. The Apg Asset Management Us Inc holds 1.53M shares with $64.47 million value, down from 2.12M last quarter. Terreno Rlty Corp now has $3.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $50.04. About 75,193 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold TRNO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 3.56% more from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 215,865 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding has 0.02% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Exane Derivatives holds 19 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 1.66M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 6,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.02% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). The United Kingdom-based Gsa Partners Llp has invested 0.05% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Hsbc Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 11,055 shares. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 6,065 shares. Mutual Of America Management Llc reported 316,339 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) or 1.34M shares. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership holds 6,073 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pnc Gp has 0% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Da Davidson holds 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) or 5,778 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Terreno Realty has $5200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $50.50’s average target is 0.92% above currents $50.04 stock price. Terreno Realty had 3 analyst reports since May 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5200 target in Wednesday, July 10 report.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) stake by 698,074 shares to 1.22M valued at $43.72 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) stake by 3.50 million shares and now owns 24.91 million shares. Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold Tilly's, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.17 million shares or 2.99% less from 19.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200,000 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Bluecrest Cap Ltd holds 0.01% or 11,894 shares. Legal General Group Pcl invested in 3,169 shares or 0% of the stock. Smith Asset Management Grp Incorporated L P stated it has 0.01% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 658,610 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc reported 401,622 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt owns 50,000 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 765,447 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,724 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cooper Creek Ptnrs Mngmt Limited Com holds 568,090 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P accumulated 1.55M shares. The New York-based Bluemountain Management Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 39,258 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw & Co holds 94,946 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $181,796 activity. The insider Henry Michael bought $100,968.

