Apg Asset Management Us Has Cut Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Stake by $14.55 Million; Semper Augustus Investments Group Stake in Avx New (AVX) Has Increased as Stock Price Declined

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 163,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 369,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.23 million, down from 533,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $82.03. About 385,937 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 13.49% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO: FRAME OF ONE VANDERBILT PROJECT UP TO 14TH FLOOR; 03/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – ON APRIL 27, STEPHEN GREEN INFORMED BOARD WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 17, 2019 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – TO SELL 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN, TO AN INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT OF INVESCO REAL ESTATE; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN VP OF LEASING STEVE DURELS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE FOR $633M; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q REV. $301.7M, EST. $346.0M; 19/04/2018 – SLG DURELS: JPM OPTING TO REBUILD AT 270 PARK HELPS VANDERBILT

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 281,936 shares traded or 5.11% up from the average. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 1.14% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 24/05/2018 – AVX Corporation Declares Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ AVX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVX); 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q EPS 19C; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corporation Announces A Definitive Agreement To Acquire KUMATEC; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AVX INTERCONNECT EUROPE GMBH SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KUMATEC SONDERMASCHINENBAU & KUNSTSTOFFVERARBEITUNG GMBH; 09/04/2018 – AVX Releases the First Industrial Poke-Home Connector Without a Wire Stop; 22/03/2018 – AVX Releases New T4Z Medical Series HRC4000 Tantalum Capacitors for Non-Critical Medical Devices; 20/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 20 / 2018 – AVX Corporation (Olean Advanced Products) – Western Region; 27/04/2018 – AVX is Showcasing High-Temperature Capacitor Solutions at HiTEC 2018; 03/05/2018 – AVX Releases New High-Performance MLO Band-Pass Filters for RF/Microwave Applications

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NICE Ltd. (NICE) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Zacks.com published: “SL Green (SLG) Misses Q1 FFO and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SL Green Realty: Why We Sold The REIT From The City That Never Sleeps – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “REITs to watch as New York may win half of Amazon HQ2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.04% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Tortoise Invest Mgmt Limited Liability owns 209 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 36 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 1,528 shares. Mackenzie holds 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) or 12,275 shares. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.03% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Sg Americas Limited Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). First Citizens Fincl Bank Tru has 24,973 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Forward Ltd owns 9,120 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset invested in 0% or 8,309 shares. Charter Tru invested 0.06% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Geode Management Limited Liability holds 1.42 million shares. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Piedmont Invest invested in 52,446 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $230,600 activity.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 3.50 million shares to 24.91M shares, valued at $1.79 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 9.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ny stated it has 23,841 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 913 shares. Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 26,718 shares. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Lc invested 0.03% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 1.58M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Com holds 0% or 30,511 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, C M Bidwell And Ltd has 0.1% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 243,718 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Tiaa Cref Invest Lc holds 0.01% or 443,170 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Lc accumulated 14,389 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.6% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Campbell And Invest Adviser Lc has invested 0.3% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX).