Apg Asset Management Us Has Cut Regency Ctrs (REG) Holding by $141.69 Million; Share Value Declined; Occidental Petro (OXY) Market Valuation Declined While Swedbank Upped Position by $13.15 Million

Swedbank increased its stake in Occidental Petro (OXY) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 199,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.26M, up from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Occidental Petro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $43.59. About 325,197 shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 2.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 3.34 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.42M, down from 5.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $66.12. About 17,847 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 11/04/2018 – GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC GEN.N – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion)

Analysts await Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 1.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.96 per share. REG’s profit will be $162.53M for 17.04 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Regency Centers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.11% EPS growth.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc by 495,553 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $43.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 825,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Comml Bank Comm accumulated 14,383 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 74,103 are held by Natixis. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 16,133 shares. Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 0% or 476,682 shares. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated stated it has 6.18M shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Blackrock has invested 0.05% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Kempen Capital Nv accumulated 139,917 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Cap Growth Limited Partnership owns 515,000 shares or 2.14% of their US portfolio. Korea reported 2,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 137,200 shares. Ent Financial Services Corporation holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Norinchukin National Bank The has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Boston Prtn reported 0.25% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Eaton Vance Management has 19,799 shares.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co (NYSE:UNP) by 4,026 shares to 705,216 shares, valued at $117.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 77,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technolo (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. 9,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Dillon Kenneth. $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Hollub Vicki A.. $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Shearer Bob. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Fragasso Group reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 753,079 shares. Lipe & Dalton stated it has 0.1% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Da Davidson And accumulated 164,243 shares. Washington Trust Financial Bank accumulated 0.1% or 9,543 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 306,835 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability invested in 3,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eastern Bankshares has 71,736 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Jnba Fin Advsr holds 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 600 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 5,658 shares. Axa has 209,360 shares. Cordasco Networks holds 0.01% or 115 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc reported 1,052 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.16% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Carl Icahn Rips Anadarko Buyout, Talks Cloudera And Trade War – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Western Midstream Names New Chief Executive And Chief Operating Officers – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.