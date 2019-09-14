Apg Asset Management Us Has Cut Its Highwoods Pptys (HIW) Position by $4.69 Million; Echo Street Capital Management Increases Stake in Copart (CPRT)

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 114,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.83M, down from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.37. About 574,004 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 62,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 379,211 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.34 million, up from 317,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $81.81. About 1.72M shares traded or 30.99% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota

Analysts await Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.86 per share. HIW’s profit will be $89.20M for 12.90 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Highwoods Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold HIW shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 94.74 million shares or 0.14% more from 94.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lasalle Invest Mngmt Securities Ltd Company has invested 1.24% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Voya Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Aurora Counsel has invested 1.07% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.03% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 1,287 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 41,836 shares. Comerica Financial Bank reported 69,354 shares. Cipher Capital Lp reported 0.02% stake. Heitman Real Secs Limited Company reported 1.66% stake. Garland Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 81,055 shares. 5,608 were accumulated by Ftb Advisors. The California-based Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.67% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Green Street Invsts Limited Liability Co invested 1.88% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Goldman Sachs stated it has 481,510 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Echo Street Capital Limited Com holds 0.69% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) or 944,078 shares.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 40,958 shares to 804,080 shares, valued at $104.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Talend S A by 214,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,259 shares, and cut its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold CPRT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas, New York-based fund reported 550 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department holds 0.01% or 802 shares in its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 66,007 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Com Inc stated it has 6,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. American Int Gru owns 69,719 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated holds 0.06% or 96,585 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,804 shares. Us National Bank De reported 1.06% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 62,593 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt owns 0.07% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 116,313 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares holds 0.04% or 11,575 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Investment Prtnrs stated it has 80,107 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 48,481 shares. Twin Tree Management LP owns 34,737 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.