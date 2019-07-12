Apg Asset Management Us Has Boosted Cyrusone (CONE) Holding by $28.08 Million; Ebay (EBAY) Share Value Rose While Cullinan Associates Boosted by $791,800 Its Stake

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Ebay (EBAY) by 56.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 38,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Ebay for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.71. About 127,054 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020; 03/05/2018 – Zurcher Kantonalbank Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More eBay: 13F; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Rev $2.58B; 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BLN OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BLN OF GMV IN QTR

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 44.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 540,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.67M, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.2. About 5,408 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6,800 shares to 110,473 shares, valued at $20.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,330 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Cornercap Invest Counsel has 0.51% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cibc Mkts reported 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 741 shares. Rice Hall James Assoc Lc has invested 0.06% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Fiduciary Mngmt Wi holds 2.96% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 12.21M shares. Perritt Inc accumulated 0.17% or 11,943 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Lc has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Baupost Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation Ma holds 9.14% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 29.29M shares. 47,941 are held by Blair William & Il. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 676 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Llc has invested 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Waverton Invest Mngmt Limited owns 18,400 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp owns 43,644 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. South Dakota Council invested 0.27% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Com owns 4,051 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 345 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 307,800 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Management Ks invested in 177,795 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Invesco owns 3.34M shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 0.05% or 15,009 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 588 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). South Dakota Investment Council has 0.07% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) invested in 2,579 shares or 0.06% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 33,400 shares. Van Eck invested in 24,397 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 215,988 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.3% or 380,000 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity. Wojtaszek Gary J bought $199,436 worth of stock.