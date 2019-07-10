Apg Asset Management Us Decreased Its Regency Ctrs (REG) Holding by $141.69 Million as Stock Value Rose; Adams Express Company Increases Holding in Cintas (CTAS)

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Cintas Corporation (CTAS) by 53.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 16,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,400 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, up from 31,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Cintas Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $238.78. About 152,626 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 2.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.34M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.42M, down from 5.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $69.32. About 239,487 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 15.86% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 11/04/2018 – GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC GEN.N – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 3,402 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 23,700 shares. Tiverton Asset Management, Delaware-based fund reported 974 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The reported 33,187 shares. Pggm Investments has invested 0.91% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Buckhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 54,337 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.02% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.04% or 25,334 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd has 268,935 shares. Waterfront Lc has invested 1.21% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund owns 0.05% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 3,330 shares. Regions Financial has 0% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 55,755 shares. Whittier Trust Com accumulated 8 shares or 0% of the stock. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chanticleer Holdings Announces Completion of Rights Offering for Gross Proceeds of $6.1M – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ABCs of U.S. Stock Market Acronyms – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reg A+ IPOs Under Fire As Longfin Faces SEC Fraud Charges – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Regency Centers Issues 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Department of Homeland Security Signs Contract Modification to Install Resilient Electric Grid System in Chicago – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.93 per share. REG’s profit will be $160.05 million for 18.05 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Regency Centers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.04% negative EPS growth.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 1.14M shares to 4.65M shares, valued at $101.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 4.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. $351,106 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) was sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E. 3,000 Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares with value of $604,920 were sold by TYSOE RONALD W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Ny holds 0.29% or 26,019 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,750 shares. State Street reported 0.07% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Private Co Na accumulated 0.22% or 5,345 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt Company accumulated 0.08% or 15,284 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins invested in 0.27% or 10,080 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 0.03% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 66,128 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Washington Trust Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 225 shares. Axa reported 56,152 shares. First Business Services Inc holds 3,902 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Advsrs Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Reik Llc owns 3.45% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 62,438 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 14 shares. Kcm Limited has 3,465 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 6,800 shares to 5,400 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,300 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cintas Earnings: CTAS Stock Fell on Q3 Earnings Beat, Sales Miss – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks You Can Safely Hold for a Decade or More – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Assembly Biosciences Announces Presentation at International Association for the Study of the Liver Congress and Update on HBV Program in China – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cintas (CTAS) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas: Another Cheap Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 15, 2018.