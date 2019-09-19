Apg Asset Management Us Decreased By $37.51 Million Its Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Position; Veon LTD. – American Depositary Shares (VEON) Sellers Decreased By 30.55% Their Shorts

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) stake by 3.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 235,900 shares as Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG)’s stock declined 8.75%. The Apg Asset Management Us Inc holds 6.47M shares with $1.03 billion value, down from 6.70 million last quarter. Simon Ppty Group Inc New now has $47.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $155.15. About 126,808 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43

Veon LTD. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:VEON) had a decrease of 30.55% in short interest. VEON’s SI was 4.54M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 30.55% from 6.54 million shares previously. With 7.35 million avg volume, 1 days are for Veon LTD. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:VEON)’s short sellers to cover VEON’s short positions. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $2.455. About 996,179 shares traded. VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) has risen 2.96% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VEON News: 27/03/2018 – VEON Appoints Ursula Burns As Executive Chairman, CEO Jean-Yves Charlier To Depart; 15/03/2018 – VEON Files Form 20-F For Year 2017; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 05/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Le’Veon Bell Doubles Down On Retirement Threat; 03/04/2018 – REFILE-GLOBAL TELECOM SAYS MAJOR SHAREHOLDER VEON CURRENTLY HAS NO INTENTION TO MAKE MANDATORY PURCHASE OFFER (CORRECTS SPELLING OF ‘VEON’); 14/05/2018 – VEON ESTIMATES COSTS OF YAROVAYA LAW AT 45B RUBLES OVER 5 YEARS; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Le’Veon Bell’s cryptic response to Steelers calling retirement bluff; 03/04/2018 – EGYPT REGULATOR: VEON DIDN’T COMPLETE PROCEDURES FOR GTH BUYOUT; 03/04/2018 – VEON LTD VON.AS – ANNOUNCES WITHDRAWAL OF MANDATORY TENDER OFFER IN RELATION TO GLOBAL TELECOM HOLDING S.A.E; 06/03/2018 – VEON – KYIVSTAR, WHOLLY-OWNED BUSINESS IN UKRAINE, HAS ACQUIRED TWO LOTS OF 5MHZ (PAIRED) AT UAH 1.512 BILLION

Among 2 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Simon Property Group has $19800 highest and $15700 lowest target. $169.67’s average target is 9.36% above currents $155.15 stock price. Simon Property Group had 9 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Friday, August 23. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, September 3 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kempen Capital Nv holds 1.56% or 112,483 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 16,501 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 608,897 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 725,791 are owned by Schroder Mngmt Gru. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 3,728 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Spc Fin holds 0.05% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 1,434 shares. The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Utah Retirement Systems invested in 0.22% or 73,477 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 3,444 shares. Ameriprise has 0.16% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 533,825 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 3.22M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 9,978 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Van Eck Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Whalerock Point, Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,549 shares.

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $939.49 million for 12.72 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Shareholders Are Down 25% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Cheap Real Estate Stocks With High Dividends – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Simon Property Group Wants to Be More Than Just a Mall Operator – Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Forever 21 weighs bankruptcy filing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Retail Stocks to Buy that Are Not Amazon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

VEON Ltd., a communications and technology company, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. The company has market cap of $4.31 billion. The firm offers mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer divisions; value added services, including messaging services, content/infotainment services, data access services, location based services, media, and content delivery channels; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles. It has a 3.03 P/E ratio. It also provides fixed-line telecommunication services, such as business and corporate services comprising various telecommunications and information technology, and data center services to companies and high-end residential buildings; carrier and operator services; consumer Internet services, which provide fixed-line telephony, Internet access, and home phone services on a VoIP and copper wire basis; consumer voice offerings; corporate voice offerings that offer fixed-line voice services, data services, value added services, and connectivity services to corporate customers, such as large corporate customers, small and medium enterprises, and SOHOs; and Internet and data services, which provide Internet and data transmission services to consumer and corporate customers.

More notable recent VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why VEON Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:VEON) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Veon -2% as Sberbank cuts to Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “VEON Announces Delisting of GTH Shares from the Egyptian Exchange – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “VEON Announces Approval of Asset Transfer Offer by GTH Shareholders and Final Payment of GTH Tax Settlement – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Global Telecom pays second tranche in Egypt tax settlement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.