Apg Asset Management Us Cut Its Public Storage (PSA) Position by $211.41 Million; As Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA) Share Price Declined, American National Insurance Company Cut Holding

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 888,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 4.03M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $960.24M, down from 4.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $245.01. About 816,193 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 7,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 33,109 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.61M, down from 41,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88 million shares traded or 110.84% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 12/03/2018 – iKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal from Yunfeng Capital and Alibaba; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey; 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.40 million for 22.35 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 34.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

