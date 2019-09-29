Apg Asset Management Us Cut Cyrusone (CONE) Position By $37.85 Million; Boise Cascade Co (BCC) Sentiment Is 0.84

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased Cyrusone Inc (CONE) stake by 37.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 664,000 shares as Cyrusone Inc (CONE)’s stock rose 2.92%. The Apg Asset Management Us Inc holds 1.08M shares with $62.57M value, down from 1.75M last quarter. Cyrusone Inc now has $8.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 892,632 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility

Boise Cascade Co (BCC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.49, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 68 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 81 sold and decreased holdings in Boise Cascade Co. The investment managers in our database now have: 33.23 million shares, down from 33.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Boise Cascade Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 53 Increased: 49 New Position: 19.

Among 4 analysts covering CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock (NASDAQ:CONE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock has $78.5000 highest and $6200 lowest target. $71.13’s average target is -8.37% below currents $77.63 stock price. CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock had 7 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 19 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CONE in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 13 by UBS.

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.07% or 76,807 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny accumulated 0.44% or 51,050 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 14 shares. Consolidated Inv Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0.76% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 25,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 82,138 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 205 shares. Natixis has 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). South Texas Money Management owns 535,084 shares. Westwood Hldgs Gp Inc has invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 128,741 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Us accumulated 1.08M shares. The Netherlands-based Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.46% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0.02% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 138,060 shares. Blair William Il holds 0.02% or 59,516 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 12.66% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CONE’s profit will be $100.74M for 21.81 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Boise Cascade Company for 306,648 shares. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc owns 467,890 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bogle Investment Management L P De has 0.24% invested in the company for 108,589 shares. The California-based Globeflex Capital L P has invested 0.19% in the stock. Spark Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 100,100 shares.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.57. About 209,317 shares traded. Boise Cascade Company (BCC) has declined 35.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BCC News: 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade 1Q Net $37.1M; 02/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE BUYING ASSETS OF NORMAN DISTRIBUTION; NO TERMS; 11/04/2018 – BCC SAYS CASE FOR BANK OF ENGLAND TO RAISE INTEREST RATES FURTHER “IS LIMITED AT BEST”; 08/03/2018 – U.K. LABOUR’S MCDONNELL SPEAKS AT BCC CONFERENCE IN LONDON; 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Vitamin D and Photodynamic Therapy for Treatment of BCC in BCNS; 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Sees 2018 Capital Spending, Excluding Acquisitions, of $75M-$85M; 19/03/2018 – BCC’s Thiru Sees U.K. Economy Locked Into Low-Growth Path (Video); 02/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE CO. BOISE CASCADE REPORTS BUY OF NORMAN; 04/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE 1Q EPS 94C; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Im Bcc Cajamar Pyme 2, Fondo De Titulizacion Sme Abs Notes

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. The Company’s Wood Products segment makes laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards. It currently has negative earnings. This segmentÂ’s products are used primarily in new residential construction, residential repair-and-remodeling markets, and light commercial construction.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $80,932 activity.