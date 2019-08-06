Apg Asset Management Us Continues to Hold Position in Udr (UDR); Wallington Asset Management Upped W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) Position by $399,840

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 168.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 1.91 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 3.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.59M, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.20B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 1.48 million shares traded or 15.82% up from the average. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 97,040 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 92,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in W.R. Berkley Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $69.6. About 425,170 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank turns bearish on W.R. Berkley – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love W.R. Berkley (WRB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces 3-for-2 Stock Split and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1,004 activity.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 584,500 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $64.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 437,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.62M shares, and cut its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc owns 230,725 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.01% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund reported 0.05% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 5,422 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 1.31 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Lc reported 11,304 shares stake. Texas-based Fca Corporation Tx has invested 0.18% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 6,500 shares in its portfolio. 4,683 were accumulated by Regis Mngmt Communication Limited Co. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 5,845 shares. Moreover, Century has 0.06% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Farmers Merchants Invests, Nebraska-based fund reported 128 shares. 800,017 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Calamos Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

More notable recent UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UDR Publishes Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is UDR, Inc.’s (NYSE:UDR) 2.9% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UDR Inc (UDR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UDR Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At UDR, Inc.’s (NYSE:UDR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.