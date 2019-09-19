Apg Asset Management Us Continues to Hold Position in Extra Space Storage (EXR); Brinker Capital Has Raised Its Entegris (ENTG) Stake by $706,145; Market Valuation Rose

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 19,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 130,953 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.89M, up from 111,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.59. About 730,539 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 61.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 787,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.94M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $116.83. About 678,882 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 278,000 shares to 2.77M shares, valued at $190.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 3.13M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan Co reported 1,500 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 179,472 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0% or 241 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Lc holds 0% or 1,965 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Fil reported 0% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). United Automobile Association holds 63,715 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested in 6,821 shares or 0% of the stock. M&T Bankshares invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whalerock Point Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.13% stake. Us Bancshares De accumulated 0.01% or 32,750 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management owns 18,875 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Wellington Gp Llp has invested 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Riverhead Management Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold ENTG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cooke Bieler Lp reported 357,820 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Huntington Bank invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 47,274 shares. Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Callahan Advisors Llc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Shine Advisory Svcs holds 1,874 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al reported 30,000 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc invested in 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Timessquare Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 2.73 million shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advsrs accumulated 7,699 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity holds 9,286 shares. State Street holds 1.77 million shares. Putnam Invs Llc owns 177,616 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 16,951 were accumulated by Dupont Capital Mgmt. 21,510 were reported by Aurora Invest Counsel.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Selective Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 4,768 shares to 16,064 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 4,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,025 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

