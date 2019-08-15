Apg Asset Management Us Boosted Kimco Rlty (KIM) Holding By $164.93 Million; Livexlive Media (LIVX) SI Increased By 2.17%

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) had an increase of 2.17% in short interest. LIVX’s SI was 2.81 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.17% from 2.75M shares previously. With 59,400 avg volume, 47 days are for Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX)’s short sellers to cover LIVX’s short positions. The SI to Livexlive Media Inc’s float is 12.07%. The stock increased 12.92% or $0.305 during the last trading session, reaching $2.665. About 41,096 shares traded. LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) has declined 37.37% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LIVX News: 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 25/04/2018 – LivexLive Expands Partnership With AEG Presents, Adding Global Dance Festival And Decadence NYE To Its Livestreaming Lineup; 09/04/2018 – LiveXLive Media Announces Key Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2018 Achievements, Including New Festival Streaming Deals and Subscriber Gr; 25/04/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA INC – PARTNERED WITH AEG PRESENTS TO ADD GLOBAL DANCE FESTIVAL AND DECADENCE NYE TO ITS SLATE OF LIVE PROGRAMMING; 16/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Rock On The Range; 17/04/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA APPOINTS MICHAEL ZEMETRA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac And LiveXLive Media To Stream Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas; 21/05/2018 – Montreux Jazz Festival And LiveXLive Sign A Multi-Year Livestream And Content Distribution Partnership; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 31/05/2018 – Sziget Festival And LiveXLive Sign Livestream And Content Distribution Partnership

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) stake by 108.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Us Inc acquired 9.16M shares as Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Apg Asset Management Us Inc holds 17.58M shares with $325.19M value, up from 8.41M last quarter. Kimco Rlty Corp now has $7.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 1.27 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M; 26/04/2018 – Benchmark’s Kelly Has an Options Play for Kimco Realty (Video); 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kimco Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIM); 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza

More notable recent Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Acadia Realty, Federal Realty, Urban Edge rated new buy by Compass Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kimco Realty: Turnaround Update – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kimco Realty a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Kimco Realty has $2100 highest and $18.5000 lowest target. $19.83’s average target is 6.90% above currents $18.55 stock price. Kimco Realty had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 30. BTIG Research maintained Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) rating on Thursday, March 14. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $20 target. Bank of America upgraded the shares of KIM in report on Tuesday, June 11 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Virtu Limited has 0.03% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 25,866 shares. Goodwin Daniel L invested in 0.1% or 12,000 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 149,951 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance Com owns 66,342 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 43,915 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 81,979 shares. Schulhoff & has 0.75% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 14,713 shares. Ameriprise owns 0% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 224,272 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Investment Inc has 0% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Element Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Advisory Serv Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Spirit Of America Management New York invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Bp Public Limited Liability Co invested in 115,000 shares. Raymond James & Associates accumulated 132,561 shares or 0% of the stock.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) stake by 437,000 shares to 14.62M valued at $1.10 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Park Hotels Resorts Inc stake by 795,250 shares and now owns 2.01M shares. Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) was reduced too.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. operates Internet networks for live music and music-related video content. The company has market cap of $140.18 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Corporate, Live Events, and Ticketing. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s network operates as an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Hangout Music Festival, and Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives, and industry interviews.

More notable recent LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LiveXLive Media: Spike After Financing Is Unsustainable – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) CEO Robert Ellin on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LiveXLive Returns To Livestream Sziget, Europe’s Largest Music And Culture Festival – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.