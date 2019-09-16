Apg Asset Management Us Boosted Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Position; Evergreen Resources Has 1 Sentiment

Evergreen Resources Inc (EVG) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.86, from 2.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 16 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 16 cut down and sold their stakes in Evergreen Resources Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 9.01 million shares, up from 8.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Evergreen Resources Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 6 Increased: 11 New Position: 5.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) stake by 3.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Us Inc acquired 313,000 shares as Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR)’s stock declined 2.79%. The Apg Asset Management Us Inc holds 9.30M shares with $1.10B value, up from 8.99M last quarter. Digital Rlty Tr Inc now has $26.27B valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $126.11. About 329,442 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $236.74 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 21.15 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund for 5.08 million shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.20 million shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.32% invested in the company for 62,060 shares. The Texas-based Q Global Advisors Llc has invested 0.29% in the stock. National Asset Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 191,986 shares.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.24. About 17,000 shares traded. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) stake by 235,900 shares to 6.47M valued at $1.03B in 2019Q2. It also reduced Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) stake by 259,900 shares and now owns 24.65M shares. Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) was reduced too.