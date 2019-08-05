Apg Asset Management Nv Stake in Moelis & Co (MC) Lifted by $3.47 Million as Market Value Declined; Newport Asia Position in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Has Lowered by $10.78 Million as Stock Value Declined

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Moelis & Co (MC) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 93,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.31M, up from 967,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Moelis & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.46. About 658,089 shares traded or 24.36% up from the average. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Moelis & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MC); 19/03/2018 – MEDIWOUND LTD – BOARD HAS RETAINED MOELIS & COMPANY LLC TO ASSIST US IN EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL OPPORTUNITY; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-La Colombe said to hire Moelis in bid for $1 bln valuation- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – MOVES- Credit Suisse, Moelis, Ernst & Young; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS MOELIS & COMPANY, SMBC NIKKO ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 10/05/2018 – CLAL BIO: MEDIWOUND USING SERVICES OF M&A SPECIALIST MOELIS; 27/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SEES 1H UNDERLYING EPS AT 9.4 AUST. CENTS; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & Co. 1Q Adjusted EPS Includes 19c Tax Benefi; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Rev $219.4M; 03/04/2018 – LA COLOMBE SAID TO HIRE MOELIS TO EXPLORE FUNDRAISING OPTIONS

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 27.10M shares traded or 29.72% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Boston Metro: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks More Than $1.6 Billion (Correct)

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 1.27M shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $45.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 141,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,582 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

