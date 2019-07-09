Apg Asset Management Nv Raised Its Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Holding by $872,900; West Coast Financial Trimmed Its Holding in Nike (NKE) as Share Price Declined

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 4,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,325 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $88.48. About 6.94 million shares traded or 3.86% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 742,812 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.06 million, up from 722,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 20.43% or $9.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 3.41M shares traded or 737.00% up from the average. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 23.37% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) by 57,156 shares to 72,744 shares, valued at $5.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 1.37 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $423.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 15,441 shares to 150,914 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,801 shares, and has risen its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Private Tru Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cap Interest Ltd Ca reported 1.2% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Stack Inc has invested 2.06% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fiduciary has 213,365 shares. Conning holds 0.13% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 49,942 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership accumulated 0.45% or 56,148 shares. Baldwin Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.68% or 26,998 shares. Aviance Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company owns 13,227 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Fairfield Bush & reported 29,500 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Highlander Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 1,800 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has 2,600 shares. 24,300 are owned by Trustco Natl Bank N Y. Iberiabank Corporation owns 24,893 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Northeast Investment Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 230,790 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $36.00 million activity.