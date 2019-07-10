Apg Asset Management Nv Raised Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $3.01 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Proofpoint (PFPT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Seven Post Investment Office LP Decreased Stake

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 83,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.82 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.73 million, up from 3.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.32% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 25.42M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript)

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 43.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 34,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 78,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $126.57. About 69,806 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has declined 2.64% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.13M shares to 8.93M shares, valued at $938.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 2.37 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,080 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.45 million activity. Lee Robert Darren sold $918,952 worth of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) on Thursday, February 7. Knight David also sold $152,148 worth of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) shares.

