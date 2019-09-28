Apg Asset Management Nv Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Cut as Shares Rose; Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Raised Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Position by $35.86 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 362,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $203.02M, up from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $99.76. About 816,332 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Marsh & McLennan to ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions; 23/03/2018 – Five trade credit brokers to leave Marsh; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMC); 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 94.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 349,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 19,351 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42 million, down from 369,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $127.26. About 334,417 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $444.6M; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O SAYS IT REACHES DEAL TO SETTLE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE FOR $57 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – BI UK: Frustrated investors want rare disease drugmaker Jazz to sell its blockbuster sleep business; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 EPS $6.60-EPS $7.70; 23/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEE; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $46M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 466,918 shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $524.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 356,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.39M shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Analysts await Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.13 EPS, down 3.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $3.23 per share. JAZZ’s profit will be $177.16M for 10.16 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.65 actual EPS reported by Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold JAZZ shares while 105 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 50.63 million shares or 4.18% more from 48.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.