Apg Asset Management Nv Position in Idexx Labs (IDXX) Has Lowered by $1.51 Million as Valuation Rose; Gmt Capital Lifted Its Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Holding by $9.46 Million; Share Price Rose

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 25.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, down from 29,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $276.58. About 105,514 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 29.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 175,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 778,100 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.76 million, up from 603,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 835,667 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has risen 10.33% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM TO BOARD; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A THREE-YEAR, $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.70; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “It’s the Market Cap Game: Play Along and Guess What These Companies Are Worth – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Near-Term Outlook for Medical Instruments Industry Bleak – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Stocks to Play the Pet Care Trend – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IDEXX (IDXX) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, EPS Guidance Up – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:IDXX) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $9.56 million activity. Shares for $208,454 were sold by TWIGGE GIOVANI. Kingsley Lawrence D also bought $501,875 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) on Tuesday, February 5.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 99,400 shares to 147,800 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 68,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 10.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $116.97M for 50.84 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Co holds 2,245 shares. North Amer Management has invested 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Guardian Life Ins Co Of America has 245 shares. Zebra Mgmt Limited Company reported 1,818 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 8,414 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.09% or 7,462 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0.17% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Meeder Asset stated it has 8,358 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 333,408 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Farmers Merchants has 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Lowe Brockenbrough And Co Inc has invested 0.03% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 2,729 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Century stated it has 1.48 million shares. 177,700 are owned by Eulav Asset.

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sell Carnival And Don’t Look Back – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Opening of Second School With Proceeds From Hope Starts Here Hurricane Relief Campaign – GlobeNewswire” published on January 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cruise Liners Feeling Pressure From US-Cuba Travel Change – Benzinga” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line: Attractive Growth And Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Appointment of Harry Sommer as President, International – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $310,397 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corp has invested 0.04% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Massachusetts-based Cambridge Tru Com has invested 0.04% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Point72 Asset Management LP owns 898,090 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited has 0.01% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks has 0.06% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt holds 27,467 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Bank The holds 41,311 shares. Qci Asset Incorporated Ny reported 100 shares stake. State Street invested in 8.91M shares. Aperio Lc accumulated 0.01% or 24,551 shares. Hodges Mgmt Inc invested in 60,909 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 11,500 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 77,565 shares. Regions invested in 180 shares.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 228,400 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $38.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 104,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,400 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.