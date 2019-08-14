Apg Asset Management Nv Maintains Position in Church & Dwight (CHD); Samlyn Capital Trimmed Its Position in Exelixis (EXEL) by $7.45 Million

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 133.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 948,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.25M, up from 711,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $77.67. About 1.33 million shares traded or 2.40% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 40.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 324,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The hedge fund held 478,532 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39 million, down from 802,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.9. About 1.75 million shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 26/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Ltd. On Other; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX; 09/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Adds Exelixis, Cuts Cboe; 10/05/2018 – EXELIXIS INC – GENENTECH INFORMED CO COMBINATION OF ATEZOLIZUMAB AND COBIMETINIB DID NOT DELIVER IMPROVEMENT IN OVERALL SURVIVAL VS REGORAFENIB; 22/05/2018 – Exelixis Appoints Andrew R. Peters to Newly Created Position of Vice President, Strategy; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 09/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB

More important recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Church & Dwight Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reik And Limited Liability Company reported 1.90M shares or 36.9% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fin Ser Com Ma owns 995,223 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co invested in 0.07% or 514,347 shares. Comgest Glob Investors Sas stated it has 1.94M shares or 3.02% of all its holdings. 35,081 were reported by Mason Street Advsr Ltd. Forbes J M & Com Llp stated it has 7,640 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth holds 4,064 shares. Atria Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 3,096 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Inc, California-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. Greenleaf holds 5,652 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Liability Corp owns 95,922 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Camarda Financial Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Naples Glob Llc stated it has 0.18% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 85,301 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation accumulated 4,338 shares.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 190,941 shares to 219,462 shares, valued at $52.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 27,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,700 shares, and cut its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Bb&T Securities Lc reported 17,210 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fin Inc has invested 0.01% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Invesco has 0.01% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 993,669 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 107,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 78,900 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Cookson Peirce And Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 27,000 shares. Rhenman And Ptnrs Asset Management owns 430,000 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Co owns 331,415 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Meditor Ltd accumulated 15.09M shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 6,325 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

More notable recent Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Exelixis Inc (EXEL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Galapagos & Hookipa Surge, AMGN Shelves Alzheimer’s Study – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exelixis teams up with Aurigene in oncology and inflammatory disorders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 198,712 shares to 831,473 shares, valued at $78.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 137,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).