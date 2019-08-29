Apg Asset Management Nv Maintains Position in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG); Condor Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by $790,686

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 38.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 46,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 169,400 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, up from 122,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 3.72M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 10,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 20,994 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 10,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $105.84. About 217,715 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Scotts Miracle-Gro Ba2 Cfr; Outlook Is Stable; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT $450 MLN; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Fiscal 2017 Sales Were About $460M; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Net $148.9M; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT IN DEAL VALUED AT $450M; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Scotts Miracle-Gro Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. On Thursday, August 15 BEST RHYS J bought $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 7,500 shares. DELANEY PETER B also bought $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Tuesday, July 30.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 19,200 shares to 271,800 shares, valued at $20.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 862,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,990 shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advsr Inc holds 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 29,622 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 1.28 million shares. Invesco stated it has 3.31M shares. Quantbot Technology LP holds 8,241 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8 shares. Augustine Asset has 99,869 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Fil Limited owns 1.17 million shares. Cambridge Trust reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity has 0.14% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 966,914 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 69,815 shares. 395,500 are owned by Duquesne Family Office Llc. S&Co reported 65,725 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Dodge And Cox holds 0% or 8,300 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv accumulated 35,950 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Parametric Port Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 1.79 million shares in its portfolio.

