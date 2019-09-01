Apg Asset Management Nv Lowered Its Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by $425,600; Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Holder Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $1.94 Million as Market Value Declined

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 128,496 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, down from 139,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 2.79M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 16/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ‘FAIRLY MINIMAL’ IMPACT FROM CHINA SHIFTING SOY PURCHASES TO SOUTH AMERICA FROM U.S.; CHINA TYPICALLY MAKES SEASONAL SHIFT -CFO; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – VINCE MACCIOCCHI WILL EXPAND HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE AS HEAD OF NUTRITION; 16/05/2018 – ADM IS ‘CREATING A FAIRLY SIZABLE FORWARD MEAL BOOK’ AS ARGENTINA DROUGHT PROMPTS ADVANCE SOYMEAL PURCHASES -CFO; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS ETHANOL MAY BE PRODUCT CHINA USES TO EASE TRADE SPAT; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND – REALIGNMENT OF BUSINESS SEGMENTS ACROSS FOUR UNITS – CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS, NUTRITION, OILSEEDS AND ORIGINATION; 20/04/2018 – ADM, Bunge Merger Talks Are Said to Have Ended Without Agreement; 25/05/2018 – ADM: HAS GLOBAL NETWORK TO HELP MEET CUSTOMER DEMAND; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – GREG MORRIS WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OILSEEDS BUSINESS UNIT, WHICH WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED; 12/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: Rear Adm. Bolivar Speaks to Girls, Inc

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 25,071 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 110,429 shares to 433,853 shares, valued at $150.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 93,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. $256,542 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was bought by Young Ray G.

