Apg Asset Management Nv Lifted Stake in Marcus (MCS) as Market Value Declined; Micron Technology Com Com (MU) Holder Groesbeck Investment Management Cut Its Position by $484,880 as Shares Rose

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Marcus Corp (MCS) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 67,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% . The institutional investor held 166,800 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83M, up from 99,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Marcus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.52. About 81,450 shares traded. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has declined 8.64% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 23/03/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Recognizes Vendor Partners of Excellence; 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q REV. $168.2M, EST. $158.3M; 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel; 02/04/2018 – Marcus Corp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 11/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference May 23; 09/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Participate in 19th Annual B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23; 09/05/2018 – Marcus Corp at B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23; 12/03/2018 – Marcus Corp Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (MU) by 48.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 12,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 13,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $533,000, down from 26,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 22.04 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU

More notable recent The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Marcus Theatres hires restaurant exec to bolster food and beverage operation – Milwaukee Business Journal” on November 14, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “On the menu at Saint Kate, the downtown Milwaukee immersive arts hotel: Slideshow – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About The Marcus Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCS) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The Marcus Corporation Completes Acquisition of Movie Tavern Circuit and Announces Preliminary Unaudited Fiscal 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) by 465,500 shares to 388,600 shares, valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.45M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,742 shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold MCS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 19.24 million shares or 1.02% less from 19.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teton has 1.16% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.19M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life has invested 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Morgan Stanley holds 111,448 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Switzerland-based Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 61,400 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd stated it has 191,751 shares. Fmr holds 0% or 183 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 20,082 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Invs Lp has 0% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Nordea Investment Mgmt owns 120,876 shares. 617,303 were reported by State Street. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Blackrock Inc reported 3.42 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. 75,706 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $123.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith A O Com Com (NYSE:AOS) by 15,839 shares to 20,100 shares, valued at $948,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 3,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com Com (NYSE:PRU).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Micron Technology (MU) IV elevated into Q4 earnings, Q1 guidance and sees ongoing uncertainty with US-China trade – StreetInsider.com” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Down Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Falls 1% – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Wells Fargo, Johnson Controls and Micron Technology – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 27,159 are owned by State Bank. South Dakota Council owns 287,600 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.12% or 55,500 shares. First Republic Invest stated it has 10,932 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 17,183 shares. Cypress Cap Grp Incorporated holds 8,457 shares. Marco Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs reported 4.71 million shares. Parkside Bank & Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 903 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd reported 86,350 shares stake. Mirae Asset invested 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability holds 32,000 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Bailard invested 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bnp Paribas Asset accumulated 435,797 shares. 27,070 are held by Rampart Investment Mgmt Communications Limited Company.